NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.40.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NEE stock opened at $84.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.62. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $166.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,724,059,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,481,000 after buying an additional 2,102,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

