NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.33-$7.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. NICE also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.82-$1.92 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $255.50.

NICE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $200.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.52. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $179.13 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,973,000 after buying an additional 127,266 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NICE by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in NICE by 668.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 44,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after buying an additional 38,771 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in NICE by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,017,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NICE by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

