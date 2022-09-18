Nimiq (NIM) Trading Down 11.9% This Week

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $13.49 million and approximately $112,907.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00020213 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,365,467,431 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,467,431 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nimiq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser.The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain.Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

