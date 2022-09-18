Northstar Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 184,730 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 184,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,046,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 16.4% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC owned 0.18% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,004,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 933,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,650,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,441,000 after acquiring an additional 718,092 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.31. The stock had a trading volume of 772,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,473. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.97. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $131.20.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

