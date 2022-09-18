Northstar Advisory Group LLC Makes New $665,000 Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $464.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.69.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $333.24. 1,520,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,313. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.66. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

