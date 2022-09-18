Northstar Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,136 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth $18,145,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Cowen reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,279,020. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRVL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,443,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,200,574. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.01.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

