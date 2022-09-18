Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 76 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $304,119,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after acquiring an additional 658,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after acquiring an additional 610,815 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $83,786,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.51. 2,695,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,333. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.97. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

