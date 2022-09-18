Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a CHF 90 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NVS opened at $80.65 on Wednesday. Novartis has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $178.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

