Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a CHF 90 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $80.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.90. The stock has a market cap of $178.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 200.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 146.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 168.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

