Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $697.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,060,000 after buying an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,526,000 after purchasing an additional 50,898 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

NVO stock opened at $101.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.40 and a 200-day moving average of $109.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $122.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

