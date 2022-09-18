Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,440,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,280,000 after buying an additional 126,438 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,330,000 after buying an additional 179,049 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 731.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,527,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,826,000 after buying an additional 4,862,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,850,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,571,000 after buying an additional 365,146 shares during the period. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.7 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

NVO opened at $101.42 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

