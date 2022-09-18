Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Stake Boosted by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NU in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in NU in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in NU in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.28. 41,237,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,070,364. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NU shares. New Street Research upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

