Objective Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Objective Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 523,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,717,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.62. 97,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,830. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $14.46.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.