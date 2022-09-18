Objective Capital Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.1% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 579,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,231,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 349.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,070,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,747. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $296.39 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.93.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

