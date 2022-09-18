Objective Capital Management LLC Sells 905 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Objective Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,648 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,895,000 after acquiring an additional 873,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after acquiring an additional 242,905 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 633,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,822,000 after acquiring an additional 161,764 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,847. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.30 and a 200-day moving average of $243.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

