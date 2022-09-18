Objective Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Objective Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $925,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,056,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 331.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.70. 2,758,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,315,092. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.64 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.14.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

