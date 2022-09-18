Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.74.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Bank of America cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,878,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.49 per share, with a total value of $215,204,536.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,713,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,474,091,314.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,878,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.49 per share, with a total value of $215,204,536.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,713,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,474,091,314.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 27,044,561 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,641,061 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OXY opened at $64.41 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average is $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

