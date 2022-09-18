OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I by 7.4% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 424,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in OceanTech Acquisitions I by 883.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 355,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 4th quarter worth $2,300,000. Context Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I by 58.8% in the first quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 178,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 66,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTEC remained flat at $10.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194. OceanTech Acquisitions I has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses in the leisure marine, yachting, and superyachting industries. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp.

