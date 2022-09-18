Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Okta from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Okta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.97. Okta has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $272.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Okta by 944.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 602.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 121.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

