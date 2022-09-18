Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) Short Interest Update

Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,200 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 201,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Omega Alpha SPAC Price Performance

NASDAQ:OMEG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.94. 2,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,112. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Get Omega Alpha SPAC alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Alpha SPAC

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth $4,910,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 415,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 337.7% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 396,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 305,663 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 576.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 292,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 249,160 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter valued at about $2,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Alpha SPAC

Omega Alpha SPAC does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Alpha SPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Alpha SPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.