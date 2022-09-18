Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Director Sells $80,000.00 in Stock

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Young sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 784,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Omega Therapeutics Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $280.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 84.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,905,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 873,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 148.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 509,492 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 694,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 279,918 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,194,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

