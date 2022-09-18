Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Director Sells $80,000.00 in Stock

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Young sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 784,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Omega Therapeutics Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $280.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.67.
Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
OMGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
About Omega Therapeutics
Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Omega Therapeutics (OMGA)
