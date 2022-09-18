Orser Capital Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Orser Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Orser Capital Management LLC owned 1.90% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 183.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the first quarter worth $108,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF stock opened at $93.95 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a twelve month low of $77.44 and a twelve month high of $112.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.02 and its 200 day moving average is $91.96.

