OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.02-$6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on OSIS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $75.67 and a twelve month high of $103.17.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $89,199.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $143,042.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,864.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $89,199.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at $729,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,934 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 58.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 35,964 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $2,720,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,636,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,448,000 after acquiring an additional 22,793 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,776,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.