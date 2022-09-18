PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.04–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.00 million-$94.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.59 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.68.

PagerDuty Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE PD opened at $23.56 on Friday. PagerDuty has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $47.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $376,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 451,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,322,840.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $376,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 451,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,322,840.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 453,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,291,995.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,768 shares of company stock worth $6,781,040. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 755.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 43.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

