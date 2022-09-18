Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $220.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PANW. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $211.67 to $228.33 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $208.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $206.67 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.79.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $174.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.12. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $140.52 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total value of $6,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,491,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $23,954,654. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $522,352,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $315,647,000 after purchasing an additional 508,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,767,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.