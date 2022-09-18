Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $220.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PANW. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $211.67 to $228.33 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $208.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $206.67 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.79.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $174.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.12. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $140.52 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total value of $6,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $256,491,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $23,954,654. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $522,352,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $315,647,000 after purchasing an additional 508,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,767,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
