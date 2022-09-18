Paradiem LLC Acquires 1,319 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Nova were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova by 36.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Nova during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVMI shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.
Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.
