Paradiem LLC Acquires 1,719 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYC traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $349.60. The stock had a trading volume of 435,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,613. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.46. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.25.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

