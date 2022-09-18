Paradiem LLC Acquires 5,893 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Paradiem LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,733,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $133,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,053 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 33.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,824,022 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $208,494,000 after buying an additional 1,197,001 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $35,847,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 374.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802,557 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,688,000 after acquiring an additional 633,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,121,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,483,000 after acquiring an additional 378,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on STM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STM stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,775,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,272. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.