Paradiem LLC Buys New Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 449,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,240,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,065,000 after acquiring an additional 63,247 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 18,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,443,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,200,574. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average is $56.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.21.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,020. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

