Paradiem LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Paradiem LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.94. 8,521,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,008,749. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $41.88 and a twelve month high of $76.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.67.

Insider Activity

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.