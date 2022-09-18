Paradiem LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Paradiem LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Jabil by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 10,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 142,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 92,283 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 655,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Jabil Trading Down 1.1 %

Jabil stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.40. 2,338,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,603 shares of company stock worth $1,341,991 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

