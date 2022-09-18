Paradiem LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 47.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Lam Research by 7.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $409.22. 1,861,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $461.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.26.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $610.30.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.