Paradiem LLC Has $4.05 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. International Paper comprises about 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,084,000 after acquiring an additional 128,213 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 19,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of International Paper by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

International Paper Stock Down 11.2 %

IP traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.23. 12,447,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,047. International Paper has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

