Paradiem LLC Purchases Shares of 231,486 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 231,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 200.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth about $101,000. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

NYSE PBR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 27,541,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,837,692. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.2949 dividend. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 44.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 75.31%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

