Paradiem LLC Sells 3,829 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paradiem LLC lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 1.6% of Paradiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,952,000 after buying an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,402,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Stock Up 1.0 %
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.
Paychex Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Cowen cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
