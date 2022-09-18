Paradiem LLC Sells 3,829 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paradiem LLC lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 1.6% of Paradiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,952,000 after buying an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,402,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PAYX traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,133,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,862. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Cowen cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.