Paradiem LLC Sells 936 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Paradiem LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548,138 shares in the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,947 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 878.5% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,265,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $16,371,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.61. 1,064,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,001. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86.

