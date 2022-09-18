Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Has $342,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,134 shares during the period. CSX accounts for approximately 0.4% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

CSX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,494,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,130,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

