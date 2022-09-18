Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $13.34 Million Investment in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 926,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,336,000. ProShares Short QQQ makes up 15.0% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.93% of ProShares Short QQQ as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 116.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 457,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 246,310 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 35.7% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $659,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $4,347,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:PSQ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,970,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,465,652. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.