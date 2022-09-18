PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Short Interest Update

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the August 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
PARTS iD Trading Down 6.9 %
Shares of PARTS iD stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. PARTS iD has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $6.12.
About PARTS iD
