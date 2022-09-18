PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Short Interest Update

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the August 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PARTS iD Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of PARTS iD stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. PARTS iD has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $6.12.

About PARTS iD

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The company offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

