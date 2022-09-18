Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the August 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Patriot National Bancorp Stock Performance

PNBK stock remained flat at $11.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.65. Patriot National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 13.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Patriot National Bancorp stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PNBK Get Rating ) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,416 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.59% of Patriot National Bancorp worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Patriot National Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.