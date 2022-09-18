PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.3% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.93.

PayPal stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,490,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,769,544. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $282.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.75.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

