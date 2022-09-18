Peanut (NUX) Trading Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

Peanut (NUX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Peanut has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Peanut has a market capitalization of $116,684.96 and approximately $153,293.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

