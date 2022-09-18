PECULIUM (PCL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $50,065.00

PECULIUM (PCL) traded up 111.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. PECULIUM has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $50,065.00 worth of PECULIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PECULIUM coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PECULIUM has traded 66.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00111236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00848230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PECULIUM Coin Profile

PECULIUM launched on February 10th, 2019. PECULIUM’s total supply is 220,502,320 coins. The Reddit community for PECULIUM is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PECULIUM’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PECULIUM is medium.com/@Peculium. The official website for PECULIUM is peculium.io/documents.

Buying and Selling PECULIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2017, PECULIUM aims to bring advanced investment and wealth management services to the world of Digital Assets.PCL is a BEP-20 multi-utility token granting access to PECULIUM services and rewards to users and stakeholders. PECULIUM is a team of Early adopters of blockchain, data science experts, and tech fans. PECULIUM has developed the SAIΞVE app, a wealth management platform for Digital Assets. SAIΞVE App combines Artificial intelligence and Smart contracts, implementing elements from traditional savings and investments with all-data-driven decision investments making. Peculium's High-Yield Savings Account BELIΞVE relies on a long-only based investment strategy that creates return in the upward momentum at spots markets.”

