Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Cut to $92.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $131.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

PRFT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Perficient to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.50.

PRFT opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.40 and a 200-day moving average of $95.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. Perficient has a 12-month low of $64.05 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director Romil Bahl purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at $128,801.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 846.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Perficient by 1,971.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

