Peterson Wealth Services Acquires 4,287 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in First Horizon were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at $253,190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Horizon by 126.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,557 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in First Horizon by 26,171.6% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,361,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344,484 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at $63,489,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First Horizon by 2,866.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,756,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,590 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Stock Performance

FHN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,963,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on FHN shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

