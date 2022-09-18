Peterson Wealth Services Boosts Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services owned 0.06% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,431,000 after buying an additional 32,264 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 38,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 716,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,741,000 after purchasing an additional 39,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.79. 300,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,207. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.09. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.91 and a 1-year high of $109.00.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,475 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $251,039.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,957.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,475 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $251,039.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,957.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,092,474.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 271,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,006,914.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,625 shares of company stock worth $7,841,989 over the last 90 days. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

