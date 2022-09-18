Peterson Wealth Services Buys 818 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Garmin were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,691,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Garmin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,699,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $912,261,000 after purchasing an additional 111,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,109,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,231,000 after purchasing an additional 47,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,920,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.73. 2,743,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,464. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $85.59 and a 12-month high of $173.29. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.26.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

