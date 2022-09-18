Peterson Wealth Services Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Peterson Wealth Services cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.0% of Peterson Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Stone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 346,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,695,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,333. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.97. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

