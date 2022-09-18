Peterson Wealth Services Has $497,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,091 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Walmart were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,683 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.19. The company had a trading volume of 13,958,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $361.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.29. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.