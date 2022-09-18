Peterson Wealth Services Has $551,000 Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,996 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Bank of America lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.94.

Devon Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

Devon Energy stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.82. The stock had a trading volume of 30,970,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,268,800. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.